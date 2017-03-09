Attempted robbery at Kilcock newsagent

Gardai are appealing for information relating to an attempted robbery at a Kilcock newsagent last Monday.

A man entered the Chocolate Box newsagent at the Square at 8.55pm. A struggle ensued, but the man left, on foot, empty-handed.

He was described as being of slim build with brown hair, and wearing dark clothes. Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in contact with Leixlip station at 01 6667800.