Kildare councillor seeks 'bold women'

Kildare councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy is looking for ‘bold women’.

She is running a competition to celebrate International Women’s Day, which falls this Wednesday, March 8.

TV3 presenter Elaine Crowley is on the judging panel, and the ‘boldest woman’ chosen will scoop a styling session with Buy Design Designer outlet in Crookestown, Ballitore, Athy and an outfit worth up to €200 from the outlet; a series of Image Skincare facials courtesy of Sharon at Urban Escape in Newbridge and a delicious voucher for €100.00 for sponsored by Harte’s Award winning restaurant in Kildare.

“We want to invite both men and women to nominate women who are being bold, for change. It may be a woman, an entrepreneur who has created lots of employment or it may be a woman who has decided to be a full time Mum in order to nurture future generations of citizens,” said Cllr McLoughlin Healy. “It could be a woman who has put herself forward for participation in a voluntary or professional sphere that is typically male dominated. We want to hear about and celebrate women who take actions, big or small, public or hidden, that influence and create change.”

“The theme for International Women’s Day campaign this year is ‘Be bold for change’.

Nominations are being accepted online on McLoughlin Healy’s Facebook page. The winner will be announced on March 25.