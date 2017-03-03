BREAKING: Bail refused to Kildare man charged in connection with major weapons seizure

The High Court has refused to grant bail to a Kildare man charged in connection with a weapons seizure at a warehouse in west Dublin.

Jonathan Harding (44) of McNeill Court, Sallins, was charged last January at Dublin District Court with possession of five revolvers, ammunition and a silencer.

Today he appeared before Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy at the High Court when his lawyers applied for bail under section 2(a) of the Bail Act, 1997.

Kathleen Leader BL, prosecuting, told the court that the State was objecting to the application.

After hearing evidence of his arrest and charge Mr Justice McCarthy refused bail. The Bail Act allows for a court to refuse a person bail if the court is satisfied that such refusal is reasonably considered necessary to prevent the commission of a serious offence by that person.

Detective Sergeant Paul Curran told the court that Mr Harding was arrested on January 24 last.

Mr Harding and two others are charged with possession of five handguns; a 357 Magnum six-shot, and four Smith and Wesson Rossi five-shot revolvers, as well as a silencer and 20 rounds of ammunition at a warehouse in the Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole.

Michael Hourican BL, defending, submitted that his client worked as a mechanic and has two children living here. He said his mother and another man were prepared to act as independent surety for a total of €15,000.