New Kildare Relay for Life venue to be announced

Relay for Life volunteers are getting ready for this year’s event, after the huge success of 2016 when a cheque for almost €113,000 was presented to the Irish Cancer Society (ICS).

Over 14,000 people turned out for the Relay for Life Candle of Hope ceremony at the Curragh last August, with 8,300 candles lit to represent loved ones lost to cancer.

“A record number of teams took part in the relay and it was a credit to the hard work of each team that such a sum was raised,” said the organisers.

“The hope now is that we can capitalise on the support again that exists and plan for teams from areas that so far have not been able to take part.”

The AGM will take place in the Newbridge Town Football Club this Monday March 6 at 7.30pm.

The meeting is open to new members and the committee is appealing for as many as possible to attend.

It said it is open to any new ideas to further promote Relay in 2017. The venue will change due to the redevelopment of the Curragh Racecourse. The new venue will be announced at the AGM. For more info contact Peter O'Neill on 087- 2422380.