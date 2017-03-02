Naas Hospital back to normal after asking patients to use GPs this week

The crisis at Naas Hospital has eased today.

This is after several days of management asking patients to use their GP or KDoc for initial assessments, due to the high number of attendances and admissions at the hospital.

On Monday last, February 27, hospital management requested that patients stay away from the facility if possible. It activated its official Escalation Policy to deal with the crisis.

A spokesperson for the hospital today confirmed that Naas Hospital "is not on full escalation at present".

Meanwhile, figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that there are 12 patients waiting on beds at Naas Hospital today, four of them on trolleys.