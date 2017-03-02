New child sex abuse reporting phoneline launched today

A new Garda phoneline for the victims of child sex abuse has been launched today.

The dedicated phoneline will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and will be free and confidential.

It is hoped that the phoneline will be an alternative for victims who feel they cannot cope with visiting a garda station to report abuse. The reported incidents can be current or historic as there is no time limit on how old they can be.

Incidents reported via the central phone line will be referred to appropriate gardai to carry out inquiries.

The setting up of the phoneline was recommended by the Garda Inspectorate Report, ‘Responding to Child Sexual Abuse’ and is a part of An Garda Siochana’s Modernisation and Renewal Programme.

The phoneline number is 1800 555 222.