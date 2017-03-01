Watch out! Status Yellow weather warning in operation in Kildare tonight

Batten down the hatches tonight, because a windy evening is expected across County Kildare.

Met Eireann has issued a wind warning for Kildare, as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly, Mayo and Roscommon.

The warning went into operation at 6pm this evening and will be in effect until 9am on Thursday morning.

According to the weather service, westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h this evening and at times tonight.

A Status Yellow warning is the least serious of the three issued by Met Eireann (the others are orange and red), and it advises people to be alert because of potential weather dangers.

It is for conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity, according to the weather service.