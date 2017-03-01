Kildare garda crackdown on drivers using mobile phones today and tomorrow

Kildare gardai are cracking down on the use of mobile phones, with an enforcement operation taking place on the county’s roads today and tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday, March 1 and 2.

The enforcement operation will be carried out by Naas Traffic Corps and district policing units. While it will monitor all driving and road safety behaviour, local gardai say there will be a particular focus on the use of mobile phones while driving.

According to gardai, making a call will make you four times more likely to crash while texting makes it a staggering twenty-three times more likely. Motorists detected driving whilst holding a mobile will receive a fixed charge penalty notice of €80 and three penalty points.