Patients being asked to stay away from Naas Hospital for second day

Patients are being asked to stay away from Naas General Hospital for a second day in a row.

Naas Hospital management had requested yesterday that patients stay away from the facility, and seek treatment from KDoc or their GPs instead. This was due to the high level of attendances and admissions at the Kildare Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed that the HSE Escalation Policy is still in place today, and the situation is being reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Patients are being asked to go to their GPs or use the KDoc service for medical assessment, as much as possible.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are currently 21 people on trolleys or otherwise waiting for beds at the hospital today.

