Ballymore Eustace people lose over 60 stone in this year's Operation Transformation

Ballymore Eustace people have shed over 60 stone since January.

This year’s village Operation Transformation concluded with an awards ceremony last Saturday night in Paddy Murphy’s, and it was revealed that 864lbs was shed by 82 people.

Operation Transformation also raised €1,200 for Ballymore GAA .

“It's been a great seven weeks of weekly weigh-ins, lots of walking, zumba, couch to 5k, hill walking and boot camp. All very positive!” said organiser Rena Murphy.

Robbie McGee was the overall winner, and the winning team was Steve Deegan’s Odd Couples. The weekly winners were Tom O'Rourke, Mary O'Neill, Gail Kinsella, Denis Mahon, Jarlath Gilroy, Bid Meade and Steve Deegan.

The special awards went to:

Catering: Liz Deegan, and Nicola Piggot for their weekly dieting 'treats'!

Sean Kelly & Walking Club WWA for leading out weekly Hill Walks

Team Leader: Mary O'Neill who raised over €3200 for Pieta House

Boot Camp: Sinead Nolan

Wooden Spoon - Natasha Graham, always game for a laugh!!

The organisers thanked Pat and Grainne Murphy, host and main sponsors Kerrieanne O'Sullivan /Tilly's and Killashee Leisure.