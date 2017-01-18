Free kids club returns to Newbridge's Whitewater from tomorrow

The Whitewater Kids Club in Newbridge is set to return this Thursday, January 19. It will run each Thursday from 10.30am to 12.30pm for six weeks.

The Kids Club is free, catering for toddlers and children up to five years of age. Parents or guardians are required to accompany children at the Sports Lounge venue on the first floor of the Shopping Centre.

As part of the fun interactive series, children will get to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, including Zumba dancing, puppet shows, as well as a kids disco and magic show.