Mrs Doyle launches charity shop in Naas (ah go on!)

Pauline McLynn, the actress behind the immortal Mrs Doyle of Fr Ted fame, was in Naas yesterday afternoon to launch a charity shop which hopes to raise funds for Littlehill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

The sanctuary is near Ballymore Eustace, but the shop is at 8 Moat Mall in Naas. Ms McLynn is the patron of the charity.

The charity rescues and re-homes ex-commercial hens, before they are sent to the slaughterhouse.

Susan Anderson of the charity explained that they also “rescue all animals, dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, sheep, geese, ducks, turkeys, pigeons, with a special interest in farm animals.

“We find them new homes or if not suitable, we provide sanctuary for life.”

Not surprisingly, the sanctuary was serving tea at their new premises yesterday.