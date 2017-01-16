Overcrowding eases in Naas Hospital during 2016

Just over 3,000 patients were admitted to Naas Hospital on trolleys during 2016.

And while this represents a slight improvement on the figure for 2015 (3210) there was an overall increase in levels of overcrowding at hospitals in the State during last year.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which monitors the number of patients admitted to hospitals on trolleys, said almost 94,000 patients were treated on trolleys nationally in 2016 - a 68% increase between 2006 and 2016. The worst year for overcrowding at Naas Hospital was in 2011 when 4409 patients were admitted trolleys while the year with the lowest number of such admissions was 2007 (1323).

In general hospitals in the Eastern region, which include the major facilities in Dublin, fared better last year and all saw the number of delays fall when compared with last year.

But elsewhere there were increases including at Portlaoise Hospital where the figure rose from 2162 to 3364 in twelve months.

INMO General Secretary Liam Doran said that admitting patients for care for whom there is no bed can compromise care and result in a loss of dignity and privacy.

“This cannot go unchallenged and must be addressed by health management,” said Mr Doran.

He said successive governments have failed to address overcrowding.

He added there is a fear that a combination of closed beds and an outbreak of influenza may cause the situation to deteriorate further. “An immediate emergency response is required,” he said.