20 patients waiting on beds at Naas Hospital today

Some 20 patients are waiting on beds at Naas General Hospital today.

That’s according to figures supplied by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organistion.

Sixteen of those patients are waiting on trolleys, while a further four are waiting on wards for a proper bed to become available.

In the Dublin region, the Mater is the most crowded today with 28 waiting on beds. 27 are on trollies in Tallaght, while Portlaoise has 20 patients on trolleys.