Us firm to interview locally in Naas

A Kildare town emigrant who is now based in Florida and seeking 40 skilled carpenters to join his firm for six months or more with potential earnings of $1,000 to $1,200 per week will fly home next week to interview candidates locally.

Kevin Donohoe originally from Bishopsland is the current vice presdent of FCS Construction in Jacksonville in Florida.

The Bishoplands native spoke to the Leader earlier this month about seeking 40 carpenters for up and coming projects with his firm in the US.

Since then the company have made the decision to return home to carry out the interviews in Kildare.

“We FCS Construction have decided to come back to Ireland the end of the month, so we will be holding open interviews in Lawlor’s hotel on January 26 starting at 9.30 am and 4pm,” said Kevin.

Together with his wife Diane from Monasterevin the couple first emigrated in 2008 for Dubai and then Canada, finally settling in Florida.

However before he emigrated Kevin ran his own carpentry firm and he recalled the high calbre of workmanship carried out at the time adding he would like to bring that back to the States.

“We provide the visa and flights, accommodation for the first month so the people can get settled. We are looking for skilled tradesmen to help us train our local labor source.”

Anyone interested in attending please email careers@fcsgc.net