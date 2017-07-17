Councillor calls on Kildare Town walkway to be closed

There are calls for a laneway between in Kildare Town to be closed following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Fianna Fail Cllr for Kildare/Newbridge, Suzanne Doyle, has called on Kildare County Council to examine the laneway, between Maryville and Assumpta Villas, for means of “closure”.

Cllr Doyle is suggesting the route be utilised for additional homes for the elderly.

The topic will be discussed at Wednesday’s Kildare-Newbridge municipal district meeting.