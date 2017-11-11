On the trail of spirits and ghosts at Firmount House

Two ghost tours of historic Firmount House last week, conducted by the Northern Ireland Paranormal Research Association, were both sell outs.

Owner Eilin O’Carroll said: “From the feedback we have received to date, it went well. On both nights there was a mix of sceptics and believers. The believers believe they met several ghosts including a matron from the TB era and a stately man. They want to come back to do another one. So they had a super time.

“Several of the sceptics said they were given pause for thought as several things during the evening were unexplainable. And then there were a few who remain sceptical and just had a bit of fun.”

Ms O’Carroll said: “I think NIPRA are professional in what they do and believe in what they do. They have been to the house a few times now and believe we have a few resident spirits. I haven’t experienced them but neither do I want to.”

The Leader was present on Sunday, October 29, the charge for the general public was €35 per person. This reporter is sceptical but in the “pause for thought” zone.

Ms O’Carroll said NIPRA believes the Christmas period is a period of heightened spiritual activity. “We are discussing doing one event before Christmas as there is so much interest — this, as with the past two events.”

NIPRA, which conducted the tours on October 25 and October 29, said: “We are a spiritual based group but we still look for logical reason first. If it is a true haunting then the spirit will let us know.”