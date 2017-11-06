Wicklow land sold for €1.6m

In one of the largest agricultural land sales in County Wicklow, Jordan Auctioneers successfully sold 240 acres at Ardanairy, Brittas Bay Co.Wicklow on Thursday last by public auction for a figure of €1,650,000.

The purchaser is believed to be a Wicklow based farmer and the figure achieved was well in excess of the guide of €1.3m.

The property was situated 3km from the M11 Motorway (Junction 19) at Jack Whites Cross and was offered for sale in 3 lots, and while there were several interested parties for each section it was the entire which secured the highest bid.

The land was all in grass divided by the local road into Lot 1 which extended to aproximately 131 acres and Lot 2, which comprised 109 acres adjoining the European Golf Course.

The land was generally in need of some work and a portion was part of a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

In 2008 just prior to the economic collapse a major tourism resort had been planned on the lands to include a hotel, 18-hole golf course, holiday cottages, health spa, fitness centre and sports academy. The idea was to turn Brittas Bay into a year-round tourist destination with a diverse range of activities and facilities, but the planning application was subsequently withdrawn before a decision was due and it now appears the land will continue in agricultural use.

Speaking after the auction, Paddy Jordan commented that “the quantum of land was a major selling point and although it required considerable work to increase its production capacity it is difficult in Ireland to buy a large block all together”