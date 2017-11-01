BoyleSports believe Ballyragget strippers may streak at Ardclough showdown at St Conleth's Park

St Patrick’s Ballyragget will be back in the spotlight at the weekend when they take on Kildare Senior Hurling champions, Ardclough, in the AIB Leinster Club IHC in Newbridge.

Ballyragget have been subject to nationwide scandal of late, following their Intermediate county final win, which involved strippers, Fifi and Sabrina.

BoyleSports are offering 10/1 that either Fifi or Sabrina will streak during the match at Conleth’s Park, whilst it is 3/1 that Escort Ireland will have promotional banners around the ground.

It is 12/1 that any St Patricks Ballyragget player will get a red card for lewd conduct and 4/1 the team will once again make the front page of the national newspapers.

In the match betting St Patricks Ballyragget are 2/9 favourites to win, with the draw on offer at 12/1 and Ardclough priced at 7/2.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented “Ballyragget’s ‘over the top’ celebrations had everyone talking and although we are sure they will be on their best behaviour on Saturday some punters have been keen on the 10/1 about celebrating friends Fifi or Sabrina streaking.”

She added “Punters are also keen on their odds of winning the clash against Kildare champions Ardclough as their short 2/9 odds fail to deter punters from getting behind Ballyragget.”