Thousands of Kildare train users hit by strike this morning

Thousands of Kildare commuters were forced to make alternative arrangements to get to work this morning due to the train strike.

Some people even turned up at the stations unaware that no trains were running, despite all the publicity.

Iarnród Éireann had advised customers that due to industrial action, trains would not be operating across Intercity, DART and Commuter routes on the following dates today.

Further strike action is planned on Tuesday November 7, Tuesday November 14 (includes Ireland v Denmark World Cup Play-off at Lansdowne Road), Thursday November 23, and Friday December 8.

Strike action was voted for by the workers after the company and the unions failed to reach agreement on a pay dispute.