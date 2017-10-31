Roadworks on Newbridge road near Pfizer commenced today

Roadworks began today on one of the main arteries in and out of Newbridge.

Kildare County Council said road resurfacing was being carried out to improve the existing Great Connell Road and the Pfizer roundabout.

"As part of this some improvements will also be made to the existing road drainage and sections of existing footpaths. The civil works commenced today and should be completed by mid to late November, depending on the weather. The surfacing works will then follow and be carried out at night-time to reduce disruption to road users," said a spokesperson for the local authority.

The works are scheduled to be completed by early December and are weather dependent.

Kildare County Council said it requested the co-operation and patience of road users during the works and apologised for any inconvenience.