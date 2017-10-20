Two Kildare men accused of possession of revolvers, silencer and ammunition due again before court next month

Two Kildare men accused of the unlawful possession of five revolvers, twenty rounds of ammunition and a silencer are due to appear in court again next month.

Jonathan Harding (44) of McNeill Court, Sallins and Declan Brady (51) from The Park, Wolston Abbey, Celbridge, were both remanded in custody until November 10, when their case is listed for mention again.

Both men are charged with the unlawful possession of the arms on January 24 at a unit in Greenogue Business Park, in Rathcoole.

Their co-accused pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court today to the possession of a cache of firearms at the business park.

James Walsh (33), with addresses at Wheatfield Avenue, Clondalkin and Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, admitted today to the possession of ten revolvers, four pistols, a sub-machine-gun, an assault rifle and various ammunition magazines.

He was found with the cache on January 24 this year at the unit in Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole.

David Staunton BL, for Walsh, told the court that his client could be arraigned on the charge.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, remanded Walsh in custody until January 11 next year, when he will be sentenced.