Double comedy for Clane group at the Abbey

Clane Musical and Dramatic Society will stage two comedies in The Abbey this week.

The plays are running on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 (8pm each night).

Sarah Houlihan, Mel McGarr, Louise Tierney, Martin Fahy, Ray O’Donohoe and Ciaran Lalor are the cast members of The Crying Dame (tlc Creative), which is about a committee meeting of an amateur dramatic society and their plans to raise money with their annual pantomime.

In the second play, Sarah Flynn, Pauline Hoban, Caroline Hodson, Elaine O’Donohoe and Sadie O’Reilly are the members of a book club in After the Fete (Joan Greening).

While the clubs is supposed to be about books, there is very little discussion of the books at their monthly meeting.

Both plays are directed by Robert Gallagher Robert began acting with NUI Maynooth Drama Society (The Roscian Players) in 2012 when he played Van in their production of Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead.

He continued acting with the society for two years. during which time he played

He joined Clane in 2015 when he played 'Cripple' Billy Claven in the society’s production of The Cripple of Inishmann.

This is his directorial debut with Clane MDS and he is wished well.

Tickets cost €12 (concessions €10). Phone Anne Noonan (087 6897376) or drop in to Marron’s Pharmacy for tickets or if you’re pushed for time, come early on the 29th or 30th and buy your tickets on the door.