Annual event in memory of Newbridge's Tucker Carbery

The fourth annual Tucker Carbery Memorial fundraiser is being organised by the Flintstones Scooter Club at Judge Roy Beans, Newbridge on September 23 at 8pm.

Featuring live music from The Hacklers, top DJs, the event is being sponsored by Judge Roy Beans, Chicken America, Moores Builders Providers, The Man's Shop and Joe Rooney Taxis.

All proceeds in aid of the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice. The fundraiser starts at 8pm and admission is €10.

Tucker (Thomas) Carbery was a Newbridge man, who passed away three years ago from cancer, leaving behind three young children.

He was a member of the Flintstone Scooter Club, which is made up of people from Newbridge and Naas.

It's hoped, weather permitting, to have a ride out from Toughers at 12 noon on the same day.

For further information check out the club on Facebook.