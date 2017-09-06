Miss Kildare hosting fashion show to raise funds for charity

Newbridge native Rachel Williamson, who is representing Kildare in the Miss Ireland competition later this month, is hosting a fashion show next week to raise funds for charity.

Rachel is hosting the event at Sarsfields GAA clubhouse in aid of the LauraLynn children’s hospice.

Doors open for the event at 7:30pm and the event kicks off at 8:00pm.

There will be music and entertainment on the night. Tickets are €10 for adults and €5 for children, with all proceeds going to charity.

Rachel will be taking part in the Miss Ireland competition on September 22.

She qualified for the final via the Miss Carlow competition.

The daughter of Dublin natives, Catherine and Joe Williamson, brother Andrew (36), and an aunt into the bargain, Rachel will attend an event in Dublin this Thursday (August 24) to launch the final, which will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport on September 22.

Rachel, who plans to study dance technique, qualified from the semi-final on August 12 last.