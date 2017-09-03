Animal shelter in Kildare are hosting a fun open day today

Are you an animal lover?

The Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ltd (KWWSPCA) in Athgarvan is giving people the chance to visit the shelter.

The shelter are hosting an open day today, Sunday September 3.

Poeple can see the dogs in care, there will be stalls selling a variety of products, amusements for the children and light refreshments will be served, giving the shelter a chance to raise much needed funds for the animals in the care of the KWWSPCA.

There is no entry free and lots of free parking, but people are asked not to bring their own dogs.