Bats about Newbridge at sunset

As part of its contribution to Heritage Week 2017, Newbridge Tidy Towns Association, in association with Kildare Bat Group, is organising a Bat Walk on August 25 as an opportunity to learn something about the Bats whose habitat is along the River Liffey in Newbridge.

Participants can enjoy a short walk along the River Liffey in the Liffey Linear Park, observing the local bat population. Guided by Anna Collins and experts from the Kildare Bat Group, participants can expect to hear different species of bat using a Heterodyne Bat Detector. “It is probable that we will encounter both the common and soprano pipistrelle, along with Daubenton’s Bat, and we never know whether there will be other species on the river that night,” said the group

Parking is available on Main Street and there are disabled parking bays opposite the Watering Gates. This walk is fully wheechair accessible, as the group will not be leaving the tarmacadam path. Children are most welcome – however as it is a riverside event, they should be accompanied by an adult at all times. Admision is free. No booking required. Meet at St. Conleth's Bridge Friday August 25 at 8.30pm, and the event will finish by 10.30 pm.