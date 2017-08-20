'Second Harvest' art exhibition

Irish boglands have played a significant role in the development of our culture and customs.

As a valuable natural resource, managing and harvesting the bog has been an essential pursuit for generations of our people.

Many Kildare artists are inspired by the bog.

Second Harvest is an artistic harvest gleaned from these unique habitats.

This exhibition is a glimpse at how local Kildare artists, in their artistic harvest of the bog, have found inspiration to explore their sense of place, their relationship with nature and with the environment that sustains us.

The five painters and three sculptors contributing to this exhibition are: Monica de Bath; Eamon Keenan; Pamela de Bri; Conor Lane; Fiona Marron; Brian O’Loughlin; Eileen Keane and Annette McCormack.

The exhibitors use a wide variety of techniques and explore aspects of the bog as a raw material, as a workplace and as an inspiration.

This is a truly local Kildare project, both in terms of the participating artists and the community based team appointed as the curating committee, part of an engagement between The Creative Well and Newbridge Local History Group.

The exhibition is on at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge from Friday August 25 to Friday September 22 next.