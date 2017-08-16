Two Kildare students among 13 with highest Leaving Cert grades in the country

Two Kildare students are among 13 to receive top marks in the Leaving Cert today.

Ben Kelly of Confey College in Leixlip received eight H1’s, the equivalent to eight A1 grades.

A Clongowes Wood student was also one of 13 students to receive the highest marks.

7 students from schools across Dublin were also in the top 13, as well as one from Wicklow, Louth and Limerick.

Confey College say they are “so proud” of their student Ben.