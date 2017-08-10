Newbridge business is closing down

A business in the centre of Newbridge town is closing down.

Immerse Beauty Clinic at the Courtyard has announced that it will shut its doors at the end of September.

Owner, Carol Behan, took over the clinic in 2006. She has worked there for 18 years.

She thanked her customers for their continued support over the years.

“After a lot of thought & deliberation, I have decided to wave a bitter- sweet farewell to my business, Immerse Beauty Clinic to take sometime off to explore new possibilities. From the bottom of my Heart, I would like to Thank You all for your enormous Support and Kindness over the past 18 years!”, she said.

She also thanked her colleagues Naomi and Karen.

The last day of business will be on September 30.