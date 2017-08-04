Time extension granted for planning permission on huge Straffan GAA development

Straffan GAA club has been granted more time on planning permission for a new major development.

Kildare County Council received an application on December 22 2011 from Straffan GAA for a development which consists of the construction of a 2 storey building to contain a double height sports hall with a temporary covered walk way from existing dressing rooms entrance, four dressing rooms, meeting room, players gym, entrance hall and ancillary facilities, detached machinery store, Hurling//Camoige wall, repositioning and laying of existing playing pitches, flood lights, new entrance and all ancillary site works.

A mockup of the planned extension

The application was granted in May 2012.

On June 2 last, Straffan GAA applied for an extension on the time granted on the development, which was passed by Kildare County Council.