Huge demand for Kildare trainers' yard tours as part of Curragh Thoroughbred Trail

Two of the nine trails have already sold out for the Curragh Thoroughbred Trail, as part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

This unique event, which takes place prior to racing at the Curragh on Sunday September 10, allows racing fans to go behind the scenes at many of the leading racing yards, stud farms and world-class equine hospitals based on the famous Curragh plains.

Visits to the yards of Dermot Weld and Johnny Murtagh are already full, but the Curragh Thoroughbred Trail, supported by Horse Racing Ireland Ownership, still has limited places available at the yards of John Oxx, Adrian Keatley, Willie McCreery, Michael O’Callaghan, Michael Halford and Tracey Collins.

The Irish National Stud, Kildangan Stud, the Racing Academy and Centre for Education (RACE), the Irish Farrier School and some of the top equine hospitals are some of the other locations included in the Thoroughbred Trail.

Each trail is limited to 50 people and is filled on a first-come-first-served basis. All proceeds from the Thoroughbred Trail will be donated to horse racing charities.

Evan Arkwright, Commercial Manager of the Curragh Racecourse, commented: “The Thoroughbred Trail is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see behind the scenes of the Curragh, to experience areas not normally accessed by the public. We are hugely grateful to the support of the trainers, studs and veterinary facilities who are opening their doors on Sunday September 10 as the Thoroughbred Trail is an integral part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.”

Longines Irish Champions Weekend features the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes on Saturday September 9, and the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at the Curragh on Sunday September 10.

Racegoers can choose their own trail by booking online