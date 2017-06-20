Tesco Community Fund supporting 27 local Kildare projects

Tesco Ireland has announced the 450 local projects that will participate in the new cycle of the Tesco Community Fund commencing 12th June.

In Kildare, the Tesco Community Fund has supported 567 local projects to date donating over €147,000.

For the next eight weeks, Tesco’s stores across Kildare will be using a blue token in store to support a wide range of local projects including Kilcock Canoe Club, Celbridge GAA and Clane Boxing Club.

At the end of the eight week cycle, Tesco stores will support these 450 local projects nationally with €120,000 worth of donations.

The Community Fund helps a wide variety of local projects, supporting communities throughout Ireland by helping causes to reach their potential.

Since being launched in 2014, Tesco through the Community Fund has helped over 9,000 local causes and projects donating over €2.2 million in total.

Stores and local projects taking part include:

Tesco Kildare

IRISH INJURED, JOCKEYS MONASTEREVIN COMMUNITY CENTRE, KILDARE TOWN RUNNING AND TRI CLUB

Tesco Naas

KEVIN BELL REPATRIATION TRUST, PRINCESS SOPHIE LIVER TRANSPLANT FUNDFRIENDS OF NAAS HOSPITAL

Tesco HazelHatch Express

CELBRIDGE GAA, BALLYULSTER FOOTBALL CLUB, LEIXLIP UTD FOOTBALL CLUB

Tesco Celbridge

CELBRIDGE GAA, BALLYULSTER FOOTBALL CLUB, LEIXLIP UTD FOOTBALL CLUB

Tesco Maynooth

KILCOCK CELTIC FOOTBALL CLUB, 11TH MEATH KILCLOON SCOUTS GROUP, LEIXLIP YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTRE

Tesco Newbridge

KILCULLEN JUVENILE BADMINTON, ATHGARVEN GAA ATHGARVEN, KILCULLIN GAA KILCULLIN

Tesco Clane Metro

CLANE CAMOGIE UNDER 11, CLANE BOXING CLUB, CLANE UNT AFC

Tesco Naas Extra

CARAGH NATIONAL SCHOOL, PIPERS HILL COLLEGE AUTISM UNIT, PACOLIPO SCOUT TROUP 4TH KILDARE

Tesco Kilcock

Kilcock Canoe Club, North Kildare Cricket club, Sue's lyme disease fight