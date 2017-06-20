Tesco Community Fund supporting 27 local Kildare projects
Tesco Ireland has announced the 450 local projects that will participate in the new cycle of the Tesco Community Fund commencing 12th June.
In Kildare, the Tesco Community Fund has supported 567 local projects to date donating over €147,000.
For the next eight weeks, Tesco’s stores across Kildare will be using a blue token in store to support a wide range of local projects including Kilcock Canoe Club, Celbridge GAA and Clane Boxing Club.
At the end of the eight week cycle, Tesco stores will support these 450 local projects nationally with €120,000 worth of donations.
The Community Fund helps a wide variety of local projects, supporting communities throughout Ireland by helping causes to reach their potential.
Since being launched in 2014, Tesco through the Community Fund has helped over 9,000 local causes and projects donating over €2.2 million in total.
Stores and local projects taking part include:
Tesco Kildare
IRISH INJURED, JOCKEYS MONASTEREVIN COMMUNITY CENTRE, KILDARE TOWN RUNNING AND TRI CLUB
Tesco Naas
KEVIN BELL REPATRIATION TRUST, PRINCESS SOPHIE LIVER TRANSPLANT FUNDFRIENDS OF NAAS HOSPITAL
Tesco HazelHatch Express
CELBRIDGE GAA, BALLYULSTER FOOTBALL CLUB, LEIXLIP UTD FOOTBALL CLUB
Tesco Celbridge
CELBRIDGE GAA, BALLYULSTER FOOTBALL CLUB, LEIXLIP UTD FOOTBALL CLUB
Tesco Maynooth
KILCOCK CELTIC FOOTBALL CLUB, 11TH MEATH KILCLOON SCOUTS GROUP, LEIXLIP YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTRE
Tesco Newbridge
KILCULLEN JUVENILE BADMINTON, ATHGARVEN GAA ATHGARVEN, KILCULLIN GAA KILCULLIN
Tesco Clane Metro
CLANE CAMOGIE UNDER 11, CLANE BOXING CLUB, CLANE UNT AFC
Tesco Naas Extra
CARAGH NATIONAL SCHOOL, PIPERS HILL COLLEGE AUTISM UNIT, PACOLIPO SCOUT TROUP 4TH KILDARE
Tesco Kilcock
Kilcock Canoe Club, North Kildare Cricket club, Sue's lyme disease fight
