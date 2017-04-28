Deaths in Kildare, April 28, 2017

Denis (Dinny) Corrigan – Abbeylands, Castledermot

Peacefully in Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother, sister,sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, this morning Friday April 28 from 10am with removal from there at 7.20pm to The Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by internment in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Friends Of Naas Hospital.