Teach Tearmainn in Kildare town 'too reliant on schemes'

Teach Tearmainn, the woman and children's refuge in Kildare town, has confirmed it will be looking for some of the €22.1 million funding annouced for support services for victims of sexual, domestic and gender based violence.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone made the announcement last week.

While funding has been increased by €1.5m on last year Jacinta Carey of Teach Tearmainn said there is still too much emphaisis on schemes to run the shelter.

“We have the refuge fully open a year now at a cost of €264,000 a year,” she said.

“We are still very reliant on schemes which in the they are not sustainable. And the high turnover when they end causes disruption. Long term, it is unsustainable.

“While the schemes such as the CE scheme are helpful they are not sustainable.

“We have three CE schemes workers finishing up soon and there is no guarantee that they will be replaced. It is a very short term solution for a long term issue. We really need to try and regularise it.”

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency has statutory responsibility for the care and protection of victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence whether in the context of the family or otherwise.

However she added that the funding is good news because it is an underfunded section of society.

The funding will improve supports for victims within the Courts system as well as meeting the needs of minority communities.

“Our bread and butter is our information and support services. We have no outreach services and no dedicated children's service because of lack of funds. We will be in touch with Tulsa this week.”