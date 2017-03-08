Naas company is one of Ireland's best managed businesses

Naas-based EPS was named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed companies in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies awards programme.

The copmany was recognised at an awards gala dinner in Dublin last Friday, attended by over 900 Irish businesspeople. It is the third year that EPS has retained a ‘Best Managed Company’ status.

“We are delighted to be recognised as one of Ireland’s best managed companies for the third year running,” said Patrick Buckley, managing director.”The programme has been really beneficial to us as it provided a great opportunity to reflect on our journey.”

EPS provides water infrastructure services support, and has contracts with Irish Water.

It has offices in Mallow, Ballyhaunis and Mountrath, as well as at Newhall in Naas.