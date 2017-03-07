Potential 120 jobs at Athy plant now gone says company

A recycling company, that was prepared to establish a new operation in Athy creating a possible 120 jobs, said it has had to pull out due to the premises being sold off.

According to a statement from plastics recycling company Calgin Ltd, the factory premises in Gateway Business Park, which was ready to move into, has recently been sold by a receiver appointed by Bank of Ireland.

In a media statement the company said they had been approached to establish a new facility in Ireland to process Irish farm film plastics. They agreed to rent the factory in Athy, which they stated “was ideal for this process” and applied to Kildare County Council for planning permission and a waste permit.

An option to buy the factory from the owner had been agreed. Enterprise Ireland invested in the company and promised ongoing support.

Within two weeks of the permits being granted, however they claim that the factory has been quickly sold to a UK developer, for less than four times the agreed annual rent.

Cllr Mark Wall said it is a big loss to the town. He said he has been working for the past two years to help develop this.

“The plant could have employed up to 120 people and it was all ready to go. Then without our knowledge the premises was put up for sale by the receivers and it was sold to a UK company. It is devastating news for Athy. We are now looking to see if the new owner will work with Calgin and be open to renting it. Athy needs these jobs,” he said.

Caglin was established as a partnership between Irish business executives and Polish recycling experts to develop a state-of-the-art facility to recycle the thousands of tonnes of plastic wrap used on Irish farms every year.