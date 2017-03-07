Broadcaster George Hook to speak at Monasterevin novena

Broadcaster George Hook is to be one of the guest speakers at this year’s solemn novena in Monasterevin.

The Newstalk star and rugby commentator will speak at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in the town on Wednesday, March 15.

The theme of this year’s novena, which runs for six consecutive Wednesdays, is ‘My Faith Story’.

Bishop Pat Storey, the Church of Ireland Bishop of Kildare and Meath, gives tomorrow night’s talk (Wednesday, March 8).

The novena runs until April 5. Rosary is at 7.10pm with the talks at 7.30pm.