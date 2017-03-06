Investigations ongoing into Newbridge assault

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into an assault on a man in his twenties in Newbridge over the weekend.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning on Main Street. It's understood the incident happened at approximately 3.45am.

A man in his twenties was taken to Naas General Hospital. Investigations are ongoing into the matter.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or anything suspicious in the area at the time in question is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212