Trolley waits at Naas Hospital today

There are 13 people waiting on beds at Naas Hospital today.

That's according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Six of those people are waiting on trolleys, with a further seven waiting on beds in wards.

There are 12 people waiting at Portlaoise and 24 at Tallaght.

Naas Hospital admissions procedure is now back to normal, after a spike in admissions on Monday prompted management to ask patients to seek treatment from their GPs or the KDoc service.