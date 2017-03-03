Kill's Heidi to play Tradfest 2017

Kildare’s Heidi Talbot is scheduled to play Kilkenny Tradfest 2017. Heidi who is originally from Kill, will play a very special gig on Sunday March 19 at Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, Parliament St, Kilkenny at 8pm.

Heidi Talbot was born in Kildare and became a folk star in the USA as a member of the Irish American band Cherish the Ladies, and now lives in Scotland, where she is married to the celebrated fiddler and multi-instrumentalist John McCusker. With a background like that, it’s hardly surprising she should develop a style that switches easily between Celtic and Americana, but subtlety is Talbot’s magic ingredient.

From her gossamer voice to the delicate re-working of traditional and contemporary material that earned her rave reviews for her 2012 album Angels Without Wings.

The girl from Kildare, who spent several years in New York, slips effortlessly between musical worlds but retains a personal modesty rooted in traditional folk.

Kilkenny Tradfest, which is this year celebrating its fifth anniversary has again exceeded all expectations, with some of the country’s most influential and acclaimed musicians set to play in Kilkenny City over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Bulmers is once again the title sponsor at the festival and this years’ highlights include; Paul Brady (2017 headline act), Eleanor McEvoy, Ushers Island, Pauline Scanlon, Declan Sinnott and Vickie Keating, The Voice Squad, Mohsen Amini and Fourth Moon, plus breakout Irish traditional and folk band ‘Beoga‘ who have recently recorded two tracks for Ed Sheeran’s hotly anticipated new album, ‘Divide’.

Kilkenny Tradfest was recently awarded ‘Best Small Live Music Festival’ at this year’s IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards. The festival proudly showcases the very best of Irish traditional and folk music, in a variety of unique venues across Kilkenny city. This year’s festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with both free and ticketed events, there’s something everyone can enjoy.

Commenting Malcolm Noonan, Kilkenny Tradfest Chairperson said, “We are delighted to welcome Heidi Talbot to our festival. Heidi is an incredibly talented artist and we are honoured that she is part of our 2017 line up.”

Mr Noonan continued, “The festival is jam packed over the four days, and we are proud to present classic trad music, with contemporary blends as well. There really is something for everyone at Kilkenny Tradfest and without doubt it is the place to be this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.”

Tickets for Heidi Talbot on Sunday 19th March are available from Kilkennytradfest.com for €15