32 new council homes proposed for Kildare town

Kildare County Council is planning to build 32 new homes in Kildare town.

Located at Dunmurry Rise, Bishopsland, the local authority wants to build six one-bed terraced single storey houses; five two-bed semi-detached and terraced two-storey houses; 17 three-bed semi-detached and terraced two-storey houses; three four-bed detached and semi-detached two-storey houses, and one three-bed detached two-storey house with a one bed single storey family flat attached.

The plans are currently on display at Kildare County Council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara, Naas until April 11 on online at the council website.

Submissions can be made by members of the public by April 28.