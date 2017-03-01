Talk to celebrate Women's Day at Kildare Village nextThursday

International Women’s Day will be celebrated by North Kildare Chamber next Thursday, March 8.

It is hosting a talk by local women Mary Ann O’Brien, the former Senator, founder of Lily O’Brien’s chocolates and the Jack & Jill Foundation, and Maureen Bergin, community and business relations director at Kildare Village.

The event is open to members and non-members of the Chamber and pre booking is essential.

RSVP to jennifer@northkildarechamber.ie.

The event takes place between 7.30am and 9pm, and is free for members and €75 for non-members of the Chamber.