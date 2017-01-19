Fire destroys popular fitness class premises in Prosperous

A shed used as a gym for popular fitness classes in Prosperour was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night last, January 17.

Gardai in Clane are seeking any witnesses to the fire at the shed which is on the Main Street in Prosperous.

The shed, before being destroyed by fire.

The shed was used in the past on a temporary basis by McCarthy's Hardware prior to moving into their current premises.

It was destroyed by fire early this morning at approximately 4am in circumstances that are being investigated by Gardai.

And they are asking anyone who saw anything or has any information to contact them at Clane or Naas Garda Station.