Substantial amount of jewellery taken in Monasterevin house raid

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information to a raid on a house in Monasterevin on January 4 last at 6pm.

The house on Tougher Road was raided and a substantial amount of jewellery was stolen in the raid.

If you have any information on this raid contact gardai on 045 527731.

Gardai in Kildare are also appealing for information on a number of house raids in the Newbridge area last week.

A house in Connell Drive was raided on January 14 last at 6pm although nothing was taken. A house in Curragh Grange was also raided on the same night at 7.30pm and some jeweller was stolen. A house in Curragh Hall was ransacked on January 7 between 8.30pm and 1.30am.