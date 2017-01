Kildare gardai are appealing for information to a robbery of a person on January 8 in Kildare town at 2.30pm when a female got her handbag stolen in a snatch and run.

The female was walking down Station road at the time her bag was taken. She was not injured but was left shaken by the ordeal.

If you have information on this incident or the whereabouts of the bag contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731