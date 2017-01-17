In this week's Leinster Leader:

* Don't miss our bumper Young Scientists coverage with reports from all Kildare entrants

* Dermot Earley takes up new GPA Chief Executive role

* Morocco crash victim laid to rest

* Kildare South Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearghail on meeting with Ibrahim Halawa in Egyptian jail

* New plans revealed for Dunnes Stores in Newbridge

Comprehensive courts and community news coverage from across the county.

Robert Mulhern on Why the CAO was always overshadowed by the Debs

We've photo specials from Strictly Come Dancing in Monasterevin, 'Jadotville' talk at Sallins Book Club; Clane Musical and Dramatic Society rehearses for 'Carousel'; the Moat Club's final production of 'Plaza Suite'; 'The Speks' in Newbridge and the McAuley Place Christmas Party in Lawlor's of Naas; the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq at Sheehy Skoda, Naas and Sarsfields Annual Awards night

In sport: Exclusive interview with new Kildare GAA operations manager Cormac Kirwan; Win tickets for the AFL opener in our GAA quiz and Newbridge topple Cill Dara in local rugby clash.

In this week's Leinster Leader - out now!