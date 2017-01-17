In this week’s Leinster Leader

We report on the funeral of Sallins woman Yvonne Slaughter;

On general election candidates referred to Gardai over election expences;

We have an eight page comprehensive report on Kildare students at the Young Scientist’s Exhibition.

Sean O Fearghaill gave the inside story on his visit to Egypt

A call to retrieve Kildare’s lost electoral divisions

Four pages of court reports

Newbridge, Naas and Kildare area pages

Siege of Jadotville author Declan Power speaks to Sallins Book Club

Our columnists give their opinions on the issues of the week.