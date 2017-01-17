In this week's Leinster Leader
We report on the funeral of Sallins woman Yvonne Slaughter;
On general election candidates referred to Gardai over election expences;
We have an eight page comprehensive report on Kildare students at the Young Scientist’s Exhibition.
Sean O Fearghaill gave the inside story on his visit to Egypt
A call to retrieve Kildare’s lost electoral divisions
Four pages of court reports
Newbridge, Naas and Kildare area pages
Siege of Jadotville author Declan Power speaks to Sallins Book Club
Our columnists give their opinions on the issues of the week.
