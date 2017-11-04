Ten new faces on Kildare senior panel

Kildare manager, Cian O’Neill and his selectors, Ronan Sweeney and Enda Murphy, have released their panel for the Allianz Football League for 2018 and it shows no less than ten new faces, with no players from Moorefield or Raheens considered until after their respective Leinster club campaigns.

Of course with ten coming in there is inevitably some lads leaving and these include long serving defender Ollie Lyons along with Emmet Bolton (retired), Conor Hartley (injured), Shay Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Shane McNamara and Darren Maguire.

The new faces include Aaron O’Neill (Carbury) goalkeeper; Eoin Powderly (Kilcock), Mikey Kelly (Round Towers), Daniel Courtney (Kilcock), Alan McDermott (Naas), Kevin Flynn (Celbridge), Luke Flynn (Johnstownbridge), Mark Sherry (Two Mile House), Eoin Lawless (Suncroft), Brian McLoughlin (Clane).

Collective training will not resumet until the first week of December.