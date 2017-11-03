Daniel Moynihan set to take charge of Kildare Ladies

Following a number of interviews for the position of Manager of Kildare Ladies Gaelic Football, the committee are to recommend the appointment of Daniel Moynihan as senior team manager.

A native of Galway, Daniel has been involved in Gaelic football from an early age. He played for his club, Ballinasloe at all levels and progressed into management enjoying success from U14 to Junior level with the Ladies football teams. From there he progressed to inter county management taking the Galway Minor Ladies team manager position. It was a successful period where he led them to four Connacht, one All Ireland runners-up, and two All-Ireland A Titles in five years. Daniel has a Degree in Health, Fitness and Leisure and a Postgraduate Diploma in Physical Education.

Daniel “hopes to bring a fast aggressive style of football to Kildare Intermediate team and sees it as a rebuilding process after relegation last year. The process will take time and patience but the talent is most definitely out there to bring together players from every corner of the county and assemble a strong squad of players to tackle the Intermediate division.”

Daniel brings Nioclas Mac Donnacha and Ronan Cogavin as part of his management team. Nioclas is a highly accomplished coach. Ronan brings analytical skills to the Kildare team. Daniel is delighted to have secured both Nioclas and Ronan for the year ahead

Daniel is to meet with the Kildare LGFA Executive next week and then arrange open sessions for all interested in representing their county to come along and start the journey to future success.